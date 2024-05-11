Delivery truck stolen from Kansas City nonprofit Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A delivery truck was stolen from a nonprofit organization, Flourish: A Furniture Bank, on Friday night in Grandview, Missouri.

Flourish, the only nonprofit organization in Kansas City that provides entire home furnishings and essentials to families moving into permanent housing uses the delivery truck to pick up furniture donations around the metro.

However, now that the truck is gone, the organization faces “an immediate economic and operational strain in fulfilling its mission.”

The truck was stolen overnight from a parking lot at 11971 Grandview Road, Suite A in Grandview. According to Flourish, the truck is a 2013 Freightliner M2 106 model with a license plate number that reads, ‘1ADM83.’ The organization’s name and logo are also on the cab doors.

A local nonprofit organization, Flourish: A Furniture Bank, is asking the public to help them find a stolen delivery truck used to bring furniture donations to permanent housing residents in the Kansas City metro. The truck was stolen on May 10, 2024 and has Missouri plates.

If anyone has any information about the stolen truck, Flourish asks that you contact the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477 or text TIPS452 or CRIMES (274637).

