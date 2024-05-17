Delaware is in for a mix of sunshine and showers this weekend. Here's the weather forecast

Although most of us might be eager for early glimpses of summer heat, this weekend’s forecast includes a bit of rain.

Here’s the forecast for Delaware over the next few days.

What is the weather like in Delaware?

Colorful umbrellas ward off the sun on a cloudless late afternoon at Cape Henlopen State Park, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 during the unofficial end to summer, Labor Day Weekend.

The National Weather Service forecasts “above average conditions into the 70s” for most of the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, with portions of the Mid-Atlantic cooling down into the 60s on Saturday.

Along with Saturday’s temperature lull, rain is expected in the area.

Delaware weekend weather forecast

University of Delaware students greet passersby on a sunny and warm winter day in Newark, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees and winds around 5 mph. By nightfall, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees. A 30% chance of showers is expected after 4 a.m., with winds around 5 mph.

Saturday’s forecast includes 60% precipitation between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by patchy drizzle and showers afterward. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 67 degrees. In the evening, a 30% chance of showers remains until 8 p.m., with patchy fog before 2 a.m. and 5 mph winds. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 55 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and winds around 5 mph, with most cloudy skies and a low around 54 degrees in the evening.

Monday starts the work week off with parly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.

