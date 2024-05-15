Delaware beaches reinstate meter, permit parking on May 15. How much will it cost?

Metered beach parking is back in effect this month, and it’ll cost you more, too.

Free offseason parking has ended for Delaware beaches, and beach towns have now reinstated pay-to-park fees through meters and permits.

Prices for beach parking also have increased from last year’s rates, so take note of new costs to avoid any surprises at the parking kiosk or in the ParkMobile app.

Dewey Beach parking

Dewey offers paid parking on all public streets from May 15 to Sept, 15.

Hourly metered parking costs $3.50, a 50-cent increase from 2023. Seasonal permits are available for 175$ for property and business owners and $300 for general visitors.

Free parking is available every Monday, excluding federal holidays, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For those with a handicapped placard or license plate, accessible parking is available for free in any zone. Your placard or plate serves as your permit.

Rehoboth Beach parking

Paid parking by meter or permit in Rehoboth is enforced from May 15 to Sept. 15. Permits are required from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and metered spaces are required from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Don't forget: All perpendicular or angled parking in Rehoboth Beach, except handicapped, is head-in only.

Parking meters are $4 per hour throughout the city, a dollar more than last year, and require payment from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Head-in parking is required in all angled or perpendicular parking spaces within the city.

Fenwick Island parking

Parking permits and paid spots are required from May 15 through Sept. 15 between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. in Fenwick.

Hourly parking is $3. Daily permits are $25, weekly permits are $150 and seasonal permits are $500. Beach end parking requires a special permit. Signage throughout the city indicates parking areas designated only for residents.

Bethany Beach parking

Public parking in Bethany requires payment or a permit from May 15 to Sept. 15. =

Parking costs $3 for all vehicles, a 50-cent increase from last year. Parking rates are enforced from Hollywood Street to First Street from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on all other streets from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Parking spaces on east and west streets require either a resident or business parking permit, available to town property and business owners.

All angled or perpendicular parking is head-in only.

Lewes Beach parking

Lewes enforces paid parking from May 1 to Sept. 30 at the beaches and until Oct. 14 downtown.

Hourly parking costs $1.50 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at metered spots downtown and $2.50 at metered spots at the beach.

Free parking is available in several areas. Some have time restrictions. Electric vehicle charging stations can be found in some free lots.

