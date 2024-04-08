Defense, VA budget work begins on Capitol Hill as Congress returns

Congress returns to Capitol Hill on Monday after its spring break with a long list of budget hearings on tap, including planned appearances from top Defense Department and Veterans Affairs leaders.

On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown will appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee for their first testimony regarding the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request. Congressional panels have seven more budget hearings scheduled this week.

On Thursday, VA Secretary Denis McDonough will make his first budget appearance this year before the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. Both McDonough and Austin are expected to appear before multiple committees over the next few weeks to talk about their funding needs and challenges.

Lawmakers are expected to unveil their response to the White House budget request in early summer, with hopes of passing a full-year full-government budget by Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

Tuesday, April 9

Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 216 Hart

Defense Budget

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown and Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request for defense operations.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 192 Dirksen

Air Force/Space Force Budget

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — 138 Dirksen

USAID Budget

USAID Administrator Samatha Power will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request for her agency.



Senate Rules — 2:45 p.m. — 301 Russell

Smithsonian Oversight

Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch III will testify on challenges facing the agency.



House Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 360 Cannon

VA Supply Chain

Department officials will testify on supply chain challenges in medical operations.



Wednesday, April 10

Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Special Operations and Cyber Issues

Officials from U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Cyber Command will testify on upcoming challenges and the fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Armed Services — 10 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

European Command

Gen. Christopher Cavoli, head of U.S. European Command, will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

USAID Budget

USAID Administrator Samatha Power will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request for her agency.



House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn

FBI Headquarters

FBI officials will discuss plans for the agency’s new headquarters.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — Capitol H-140

Navy/Marine Corps Budget

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Appropriations — April 10 — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

Homeland Security Budget

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify to his agency’s budget needs for next fiscal year.



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

China's Influence at the U.N.

Outside experts will testify on concerns about Chinese influence within United Nations’ operations.



House Veterans' Affairs — 1:30 p.m. — 360 Cannon

Pending Legislation

The subcommittee on disability assistance and memorial affairs will consider several pending bills.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — Capitol H-140

Army Budget

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2362-A Rayburn

Army Construction plans

Installation management officials will testify on family housing and Army base construction plans for the next year.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

USAID Operations

USAID Administrator Samatha Power will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request for her agency.



Senate Energy — 2:30 p.m. — 366 Dirksen

Cybersecurity

Outside experts will testify on the government's role in assessing cyber threats and vulnerabilities of public water infrastructure.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Cyber Command

Officials from U.S. Cyber Command will testify on current operations and the fiscal 2025 budget request.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3:30 p.m. — 418 Russell

Women Veteran Equity

Department officials will testify on efforts to ensure equity in medical care and benefits for women veterans.



Thursday, April 11

Senate Armed Services — 8 a.m. — 216 Hart

European and Transportation Command

Gen. Christopher Cavoli, head of U.S. European Command, and Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, head of U.S. Transportation Command, will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 9 a.m. — 360 Cannon

VA Budget

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will testify before the committee on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.



House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Member Day

Lawmakers from outside the committee will offer their suggestions for the annual defense authorization bill.



House Appropriations — 1:30 p.m. — 2362-A Rayburn

USAID Budget

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify to his agency’s budget needs for next fiscal year.



House Oversight — 1 p.m. — 2154 Rayburn

FDA

Food and Drug Administration officials will testify on current operations.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2362-B Rayburn

Navy/Marine Corps Construction Plans

Installation management officials will testify on family housing and Navy and Marine Corps base construction plans for the next year.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

China

Outside experts will testify on threats posed by China.



House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Transportation Command

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, head of U.S. Transportation Command, will testify on the White House’s fiscal 2025 budget request.





Friday, April 12

House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2212 Rayburn

Missile Defense

Pentagon officials will testify on current missile defense programs and challenges for the future.

