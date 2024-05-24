Defense files motion to postpone BPD officer’s manslaughter case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The attorney representing a Bakersfield police officer charged with manslaughter in a deadly 2023 crash has filed a motion to postpone next week’s preliminary hearing.

Defense lawyer Kasey A. Castillo said in the motion she’s currently in trial in San Bernardino County and needs more time to prepare for the hearing, at which a judge will decide whether there’s enough evidence to order Officer Ricardo Robles to trial.

Black box confirms BPD patrol car’s red lights were off in fatal crash; officer could face 2nd degree murder charge

Additionally, Castillo said, she’s awaiting more information from the District Attorney’s Office.

The motion is scheduled to be heard Thursday.

Robles is accused of driving a patrol vehicle early Jan. 19, 2023, more than 100 mph –without overhead flashing lights activated — just before running a stop sign and plowing into a Honda Accord at the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads. The Honda did not have a stop sign.

Mario Lares, 31, the Honda’s driver, was killed in the 2:20 a.m. collision. Passenger Ana Hernandez, 34, suffered serious injuries. The Grimmway Farms employees were heading home.

Robles, 24, has pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun and misdemeanor reckless driving. The deadly weapon in this case was the patrol vehicle Robles drove.

What is the Bakersfield Police Department’s policy on police pursuits?

He and Officer Travione Cobbins were pursuing a stolen vehicle, but the chase had been called off at the time of the crash, according to California Highway Patrol reports. The patrol vehicle was traveling more than 70 mph when it entered the intersection, the reports say.

