Defendant in dismemberment of Westchester couple sent to jail after shoplifting arrest

One of the Suffolk County defendants released without bail following the dismemberment of a Westchester couple was sent to jail Monday after being arrested for shoplifting over the weekend despite being under GPS monitoring.

Suffolk County District Judge James McDonaugh said Amanda Wallace did not deserve to remain free if she could not manage to go even nine days without being arrested again.

Wallace and her boyfriend, Steven Brown, are among four people charged in the dismemberment of Donna Conneely and Brown's cousin, Malcolm Craig Brown, in late February in a home in Amityville. The body parts were discovered within days in three locations, including Southards Pond Park in Babylon and in Bethpage State Park.

Bail reform laws precluded the setting of bail for the four defendants following their March 4 arrest on felony charges of evidence tampering, hindering prosecution and dismemberment of a corpse. Each was required to wear a GPS monitor.

Brown also appeared in District Court in Central Islip and his case was adjourned after the judge was satisfied he is complying with the monitoring.

The other two defendants, Westchester natives Jeffrey Mackey and Alexis Nieves, are due back in court on Tuesday.

Wallace appeared to anticipate she could face incarceration. She and Brown held hands in the back row of the courtroom waiting for their cases to be called. At one point she leaned against him, his arm draped around her shoulder.

Wallace's latest arrest was not publicized until her court appearance Monday. Assistant District Attorney Dena Rizopoulos called Wallace "contemptuous" of the court as she described the shoplifting episode Friday night in which Wallace was caught on video allegedly stealing items from a CVS and made admissions to responding police officers.

The prosecutor said Wallace has shown a tendency to rely on theft to support herself. She claimed that the homicide investigation had revealed that Wallace may have stolen items that were used in the dismemberment.

She asked for $10,000 bail on the petty larceny charge, but more significantly that Wallace should be held without bail on the original felony charges because she could not be trusted to comply with

Defense lawyer Keith O'Halloran called the request for remand and the high bail for a misdemeanor "outrageous" saying petty larceny also was not a violent crime and Wallace had shown up to all three of her court appearances so far and was not a flight risk.

But McDonaugh sent her to the county jail on the felony charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed in court, Wallace is accused of stealing beauty products from a CVS on East Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst at about 10:50 pm Friday. She allegedly acknowledged to a police officer that she had stolen eyelashes and nail polish, claiming to have forgotten her money and “really didn’t feel like” going back to get it.

The relationships that brought the six people together at the home on Railroad Avenue have come into focus over the past week after police released Conneely's name and Malcolm Brown's siblings identified him and revealed Steven Brown was his cousin.

Authorities have said the Railroad Avenue home was the address for Steven Brown, Wallace and Mackey and that Nieves was likely living there as well. Nieves and Mackey have two children together and both were Facebook friends with Malcom Brown, a Yonkers native who also went by Craig Brown on Facebook.

The victims have been in a relationship for at least the past seven years after meeting in northern Westchester and their last known address was a Warburton Avenue apartment building in Yonkers.

Although Suffolk County investigators visited the building in recent weeks, the landlord told The Journal News/lohud that the couple had not lived there in four years. They may have been staying with friends and relatives in New York and Pennsylvania and with Steven Brown on Long Island, including at the Railroad Avenue home.

