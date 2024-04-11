Decades-old cold case involving Dayton officer remains unsolved, FBI says; reward increased

The FBI is now helping with the investigation into the cold case murder of a Dayton police officer.

Rosemary Brame speaks highly of her son, former Dayton Police Officer Kevin Brame.

“Kevin was a beautiful son. A wonderful father. He deserved to live out his life peacefully,” Rosemary said.

But this November will mark 25 years since her son, Kevin, was murdered.

“The yellow tapes were already up. I collapsed. My son was dead. He wasn’t just shot. He was dead. It was the worst night of my life,” Rosemary said.

Now Dayton police revealed for the first time in the last year they assigned two detectives to take a fresh look at the cold case and said the FBI has been helping with the case for a little more than a year.

The FBI said they’re offering up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in Brame’s murder.

“There are people out there who have information that can help us with this case, and we’re asking those people to come forward. Somebody somewhere knows something,” Adam Lawson, Assistant Special Agent with the FBI’s Cincinnati office said.

This violent crime has gone unsolved for decades.

News Center 7′s John Bedell profiled the cold case for Miami Valley Murder Mysteries in 2013.

On November 1, 1999, Kevin was at Rosemary’s home for his dad’s birthday.

He left to get his two boys home on a school night.

Brame had just dropped off his sons at his estranged wife’s house on Cherry Street in Dayton.

He was walking back to his car when his killer, lying in wait, ambushed him from behind.

Brame never had a chance to defend himself.

“What we have is we have people who have an interest. And I think there’s a lot of people,” Maj. Brian Johns with Dayton Police Department said.

Now, nearly 25 years later Dayton police said they hope to conclude this investigation “sometime in the very near future.”

“I hope and pray every day that his case will be solved. And he gets the justice he deserves,” Rosemary said.

Kevin’s dad Gerry said in 2013 he hoped to be around when justice is served.

Sadly he never got to see that as he died in 2014.

If Dayton police and the FBI get a break in this cold case we will provide an update.