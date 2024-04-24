After decades away, black bears return to Oklahoma: What to know about bears, encounters

After decades of the species' absence from the state, a graduate student at Oklahoma State University spent two summers documenting the black bear population in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reported Bailey Kleeberg's findings in a recent article.

Here's what she found.

How many black bears are in the Oklahoma Panhandle?

An estimated 26 black bears live in the Panhandle in Cimarron County's Black Mesa region, according to the article, and genetic testing along with the roughly equal amount of males and females suggests they're "well-established" in the area.

According to the article, this estimate was found using camera traps within 160 grids, a motion-triggered camera and investigating the available habitat.

Black bears were lured to camera traps using scents from skunks, beavers, blueberries or anise oil, according to the article. When a camera was triggered, it'd take a burst of three photos.

The study also tested 180 hair samples, according to the article, which identified 21 black bears, including 12 males and nine females.

Bears in southeastern Oklahoma

Black bears are typically thought of as being in the southeastern region of Oklahoma where the species' population is about 1,3000, according to a study from OSU.

They hibernate in dens in the winter, and breeding season occurs in late June and July, according to the department of wildlife.

They usually den in caves, hollow logs, large trees and boulders.

Are black bears dangerous?

Black bears are dangerous wild animals that can act aggressively when threatened; yet there are a very low number of fatal bear attacks yearly. There is an average of one fatal black bear attack in North America every year, according to AZ Animals, which lists a total of 16 fatal attacks since 2010.

The National Park Service says black bear attacks are rare occurrences, happening in instances where bears are protecting “food, cubs, or their space.” All the same, black bears should be avoided and treated with space and respect.

Bear.org explains most aggressive displays by black bears are out of nervousness, rather than genuine aggression.

How to identify a black bear

Black bears, the most common bear in North America, can have black fur, but their hair may also range from gray to cinnamon to white, depending on its location, explains the National Park Service.

Black bears lack the shoulder hump that brown and grizzly bears possess and their rear rump is higher than their shoulders, whereas other bears have a lower rump. Most noticeably, black bears are smaller than others. They stand between “2 and 3.5 feet at the shoulder when on all fours,” while brown bears range from three to five feet.

Their claws are shorter, with a harsher curve, while brown and grizzly bears have longer, less curved, claws.

What you should do if you see a black bear

Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) gives instructional guides to follow when encountering a black bear in different situations. Much of the directions given are to avoid panicking and remain calm and collected. Do not startle the black bear.

If encountering it on a trail or in the woods, speak calmly to make your presence known. Back away slowly and calmly, in the way you came if possible while keeping your eyes on the bear. The black bear will likely flee. If it does not and instead walks toward you, do everything you can to scare it off: yell, raise your arms and throw things at it.

Should you find a black bear at your campsite, the instructions are comparable. Ensure the bear has a route it can take to exit the campsite. Make noises and throw objects at the bear to scare it off, but do not approach the bear. Do not offer the black bear food or allow it to take food.

What to do if you are attacked by a black bear

Should the black bear attack, you must fight for your life - do not play dead. Minnesota’s DNR says to “kick, punch or hit the bear with whatever weapon is available. Concentrate on the face, eyes and nose.”

Campers can purchase bear spray to stop aggressive behavior in bears. The NPS guides bear spray users on how to successfully use the tool in a dangerous scenario. Bear spray can be placed in a holster for easy access.

Bear spray can be purchased at stores like REI Co-op and Home Depot.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bears in Oklahoma? Study shows black bears' return to panhandle