Death of person at south Fort Worth home under investigation, officials say

Police are investigating the Friday night death of a person at a south Fort Worth residence, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 5500 block of Whitman Avenue around 9:40 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a woman wasn’t breathing, according to police records. Police said they found a person who had died from “undetermined” circumstances.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, according to police. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The individual hasn’t been publicly identified.

