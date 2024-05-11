Deadly thunderstorms and strong winds in Florida leave destruction in their wake

Deadly thunderstorms and strong winds have left a path of destruction following a week of severe weather in Florida.

Cities like Jacksonville and Tallahassee saw multiple thunderstorms over this past week, with residents sharing pictures of downed trees and damage to their homes and cars.

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes brought havoc to the Southeast this week, where at least four people died as a result. In Florida, one woman was killed after a tree fell on her home in Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Tornadoes are suspected to have hit three Florida counties: Walton, Gadsden and Leon. The National Weather Service field office in Tallahassee sent crews to survey the damage Saturday.

Strong winds were also recorded across the state, including gusts of up to 73 mph in Jacksonville and 71 mph in Lake City, according to the National Weather Service Jacksonville field office.

Damage to Railroad Square Art District. (City of Tallahassee)

More than 97,500 utility customers do not have power in the state as of 11 a.m. E.T. Saturday.

The heavy rain is forecasted to continue for parts of the South and Southeast until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"Another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop on Sunday, and the threat of heavy rainfall will increase as warm Gulf air moves into the region," the National Weather Service said in an update.

Flash flooding will also be possible, especially in areas where soil is still damp following earlier rain.

Utility crews work to remove broken poles and power lines. (Phil Sears / AP)

Early next week, the storm system is expected to push east across the Lower Mississippi Valley towards the Southeast, and the heavy rainfall will impact the northern Gulf Coast states.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com