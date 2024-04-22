Deadly Marrero shooting under investigation

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead following a shooting in a Marrero neighborhood over the weekend, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, they were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2800 block of Mt. Kennedy Drive.

When they arrived, deputies said they found an unresponsive man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time. JPSO deputies are in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

