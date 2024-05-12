Deadly flash floods, cold lava flows hit Indonesia's Sumatra

Monsoon rain that triggered flash floods and torrents of cold lava have killed at least 28 people in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, with several others missing.

Torrential rain pounded parts of the province over the weekend, inundating houses and paddy fields, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said.

Local officials have advised residents living along river banks to be on guard for further cold lava mudflows originating from the active volcano Mount Marapi.

In Agam district flash floods hit the western side of Mount Marapi. In Padang Panjang, a highland town at the foot of Mount Marapi, two people went missing when the Lubuk Mata Kucing river overflowed after the heavy rain.

Indonesia is currently transitioning from the rainy season to the dry season. However, most parts of the archipelago are still officially in the rainy season.