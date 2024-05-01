Dead baby roach and Raid spray found in Triangle kitchen: Sanitation scores (May 1)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties for the week of April 24 to May 1.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 79 restaurant inspections were completed April 24 to May 1.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet (3131 Capital Blvd #109 in Raleigh) received a score of 87% during an inspection on April 25.

The restaurant was in violation of 15 standards. Of these, 10 were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding a “small dead baby roach ... on the bottom of the sushi rice cart,” as well as finding two cans of Raid insect repellent in the sushi prep station and dish area. Raw shrimp was also found thawing on the counter top, and imitation crab meat was thawing in stagnant water on the sushi prep station.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant earned a 94% upon reinspection on April 30 and previously scored 90% in November 2023.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows 25 restaurant inspections were completed April 24 to May 1.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that six restaurant inspections were completed April 24 to May 1.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 19 restaurant inspections were completed April 24 to May 1.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that no restaurant inspections were completed April 24 to May 1.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

