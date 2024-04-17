DCYF discloses death of one-year-old child, among 14 child deaths this year. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – The state Department of Children Youth and Families on Wednesday disclosed, as required by law, the death of a 1-year-old. The child’s death was among 14 the agency said on Monday had occurred so far this year.

The incident occurred Feb. 11. DCYF cited confidentiality laws in providing no other details about the incident.

Behind the scenes: Child deaths have spiked this year

On Monday health experts gathered to draw public attention to what they said was an alarming spike of child deaths in Rhode Island so far this year.

So far in 2024, 14 deaths (and 6 near-deaths) of children from newborns to 18-year-olds have been reported to authorities, said Ashley Deckert, director of the Department of Children, Youth & Families.

Of those 14 deaths, 7 were children not yet a year old, and of those, 4 occurred in just the last week, said Seema Dixit, deputy director of the Rhode Island Department of Health.

“This is an extremely high incidence that has happened,” said Dixit.

Deckert said “these cases encompass various causes, including unsafe sleep practices, accidental substance exposure, domestic violence and heart-breaking instances of self-harm.”

Last year, 33 deaths of children 18 or younger were reported in Rhode Island. In 2022, 29 deaths were reported.

