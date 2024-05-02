DCI rules Sioux Falls Police shooting of man at behavioral health facility justified

Sioux Falls police were justified in shooting a man at a long-term behavioral healthcare facility last month, officials with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation ruled Thursday.

The shooting happened April 4, when Minnehaha County Sheriff deputies tried to serve a mental health detention warrant for Daniel K. McKillip, 42.

It was the first shooting involving Sioux Falls Police Department officers this year. Before an October 2021 incident that left a man with a knife dead, there had only been eight "officer-involved shootings" in the city since 2004. As of Thursday, there have been a total of 19. Of those, four have involved the death of a person, according to Argus Leader reporting.

The deputies approached McKillip at his residence, at the Cayman Court Assisted Living Facility in the 4100 block of W. Cayman Street in Sioux Falls. When they approached McKillip and explained they were there to place him on a mental hold, McKillip refused to comply and eventually produced two knives.

Deputies tried to negotiate for 28 minutes to get the man to drop the knives, a news release from DCI states. He would not.

That's when a Sioux Falls Police Department officer, assisting the Sheriff's Office on the call, fired a less lethal round at the man to get him to drop the weapons.

Sioux Falls Police Chief John Thum said the day after the shooting that the less lethal round was a 40 millimeter sponge-round from a launcher to force the man's compliance, but this measure was also unsuccessful.

Asked then why a taser was not used to subdue the man, Thum, speaking generally, said tasers have limitations based on environmental and other factors, and impact launchers can be a more appropriate tool for achieving non-lethal compliance depending on the situation.

Instead, McKillip began to stand, knives in hand, and two Sioux Falls officers fired three lethal rounds at him.

Additional less lethal rounds were also fired by Sioux Falls officers, the release states.

"This suspect had the means and opportunity to cause bodily injury to those law enforcement officers present, and he posed a safety risk to those who were nearby,” stated Attorney General Marty Jackley. “The officers used non-lethal force first to try to gain compliance with the suspect before using lethal force.”

The AG's office oversees DCI.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: DCI rules SFPD shooting of man at behavioral health facility justified