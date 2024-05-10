DC Water lifts boil water advisory for Northwest

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Water lifted the boil water advisory that affected thousands across Northwest on Friday morning.

Officials said that the boil water advisory was lifted after two rounds of tests to confirm the tap water’s quality.

DC Water said that it tested samples from different parts of the affected area — those tests showed that “there is no risk of water contamination from the loss of pressure in some portions of the distribution system.”

It officially lifted the advisory effective 5 a.m.

DC Water repairs Northwest water main break; boil water advisory impacting businesses

If you live in the area, you should take a couple of steps before using your tap water normally again. DC Water said that you should run cold water taps for 10 minutes if you did not use water during the advisory. You should also throw out any food, drinks or ice that was made without boiling water during the advisory.

You can check DC Water’s interactive map to see if your address was affected. You can also call DC Water’s Command Center at 202-612-3400.

DC Water first implemented the boil water advisory after a water main break on Wednesday. The advisory affected 4,800 customers across Northwest.

