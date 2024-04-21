DC police arrest teen for Navy Yard CVS theft; search for more suspects

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they arrested a teenager in connection to a robbery at a CVS in the Navy Yard neighborhood, but are still looking for several more suspects.

A group of people entered a CVS in the 1100 block of New Jersey Ave. SE at about 8:45 p.m. on April 16. When they were confronted by a security guard, one of the suspects threw a bottle but missed.

On Saturday, MPD arrested a 16-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. and charged him with Burglary Two, Theft and Assault on a Police Officer.

Video shows Navy Yard CVS being ransacked; customers call for change

Additional suspects can be seen below:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.