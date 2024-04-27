DC nightclub shooting leaves multiple people wounded

A shooting Friday night inside a nightclub in the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Washington, D.C., left multiple people wounded.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Connecticut Ave Northwest and 18th Street Northwest at around 11:30 p.m.

Five adult victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle said in a video message posted on X.

Kyle said one suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The incident happened after a dispute inside the nightclub, which spilled into the street, Kyle said.

Police said the scene is secure and there is no further threat to the community.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police for more information.





