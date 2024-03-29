Daywatch: Rockford remembers four slain in rampage

Good morning, Chicago.

Craig Garr stood in his driveway yesterday morning in southeast Rockford and watched a tow service load his Jeep Grand Cherokee onto the bed of a truck. Blood was still spattered on his driveway. It was on his door frame, on his yard decorations and all over two rocks that usually sat by his front door but on Thursday were lying near a set of deep tire tracks on his front lawn.

From his kitchen window and then his front door on Wednesday, Garr, 74, witnessed a man stab, beat up and run over the neighborhood’s longtime mail carrier, Jay Larson, killing him in an attack that authorities said spanned multiple homes throughout the neighborhood and left four dead and seven injured.

Court records show that Christian Soto, a 22-year-old resident of Winnebago County, admitted to “taking out the mailman” on Garr’s front lawn just before he stabbed three more residents in another home.

After Soto fled that home, prosecutors said he broke into a home down the block where three girls were watching a movie during a sleepover. He struck all three with a bat, killing 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb and injuring the other two.

Rockford Mayor Thomas McNamara said Thursday that Jenna’s mother “wants the community to know that Jenna died saving her sister and her friend and protecting them.”

Soto was arrested while fleeing the scene of another attack. He told authorities that he went on the violent spree after becoming paranoid under the influence of drugs he thought were contaminated.

Former Signature Room workers owed $1.5 million after abrupt closure, federal judge rules

A federal judge found that the owners of the Signature Room, which closed abruptly in September, owe former employees $1.5 million in backpay and benefits after workers filed a lawsuit in October alleging they weren’t given proper notice of the restaurant’s closure.

Aldermen push for more transparency and tracking of migrants Chicago evicts from shelters

As the Johnson administration has just begun pushing out migrants from shelters, following months of delayed plans to do so, the ordinance would compel city officials to publicly share anonymized information about those migrants it evicts — including their country of origin, age, gender, date they were removed and which shelter they left. The ordinance passed unanimously Wednesday through the council’s Immigration Committee.

Keeping an ear to the ground during eclipse: Acoustic behavior of wildlife to be studied in Carbondale

Data collectors for the project will head outdoors to place their audio recording devices two days before the eclipse, wrapping them in waterproof plastic, putting them in a camouflage bag and zip-tying them to tree trunks a few feet off the ground. They will then retrieve the recorders two days after the eclipse, having gathered data for five days.

Column: Illinois holds off Iowa State 72-69 in wild ending to advance to Elite Eight

Aomehow, someway, the third-seeded Illini managed to fend off No. 2 seed Iowa State 72-69 Thursday night at TD Garden to advance to an Elite Eight showdown on Saturday against defending champion UConn.

Survive and advance? More like escape by the skin of your teeth and advance, writes Paul Sullivan.

Chicago Cubs open the 2024 season holding their breath as pitcher Justin Steele exits a strong start with an injury

Steele was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday. He will likely go on the 15-day injured list, manager Craig Counsell said. The unknown severity of the injury loomed over an already tough 4-3 walk-off loss on Jonah Heim’s two-out, bases-loaded single off Drew Smyly in 10 innings to the Texas Rangers.

Garrett Crochet shines, but bats are cold for the Chicago White Sox in 1-0 opening-day loss to the Detroit Tigers

After 72 big-league relief outings, Garrett Crochet made his first major-league start in Thursday’s season opener against the Detroit Tigers. The 24-year-old left-hander showed poise in his six innings of work, allowing one run on five hits in the 1-0 loss in front of 33,420 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Crochet struck out eight — a career-high for an outing — while not allowing a walk. He also reached a career-high in innings for a game. But ultimately the Tigers limited the Sox to three hits.

Chicago chefs who received the Black Kitchen Initiative grants are turning up the heat on their business ventures

The initiative is a collaboration between Heinz, the LEE Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice, which aims to provide financial support and uplift Black-owned food businesses to preserve Black culinary culture nationwide. Recipients were chosen by a committee of fellow Black business owners, and grants were awarded based on business needs.

“We had a lot of conversations about how to make this industry more kind and equitable. … It needs to be a kinder industry for people,” said Lindsey Ofcacek, co-founder and executive director of the LEE Initiative, which stands for Lets Empower Employment.

Review: ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’ is a worthy ‘When Hairy Met Scaly II’

“Dune II” notwithstanding, it has been a difficult year at the average movie theater. Now comes the new Godzilla/Kong smackdown — the marketing materials, for the record, tell us that the “X” in “Godzilla X Kong” is silent, which is a confusing waste of a perfectly good letter. But Tribune film critic Michael Phillips is happy to report that the follow-up to the 2021 “Godzilla vs. Kong” does the job — unevenly, yes, but with a pleasantly reckless spirit of engagement.