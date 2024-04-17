Daytona Beach man sentenced for trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs

A Daytona Beach man was sentenced Wednesday to another 25 years in prison after he was convicted of drug trafficking and other charges, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Arthur Harris III, 35, was found guilty as charged of trafficking in fentanyl 28 grams or more; trafficking in cocaine 28-200 grams; attempt to sell fentanyl; attempt to sell cocaine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell; possession of cannabis with intent to sell; and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Circuit Judge Michael Orfinger sentenced him to the 25 years in prison consecutive or following his current sentence of 35 years in prison, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Harris was sentenced to those 35 year after he was found guilty last year of trafficking fentanyl and fleeing and eluding.

And Harris still faces a charge of death by unlawful distribution of a controlled substance in a woman's death. Harris faces life in prison on that charge.

Daytona Beach Police began investigating Harris on Dec. 13, 2022, when a 40-year-old woman died of a drug overdose. Investigators found messages on her cellphone arranging the purchase of heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine from a seller calling himself “Red Eye.”

Detectives identified Harris as the seller and then pretended to be a buyer to purchase drugs from him. Harris rode a blue Espin electric bicycle to make the deal with whom he thought was the buyer. Detectives searched a front basket on the bicycle Harris was riding and found several clear plastic bags containing a variety of drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

When they searched Harris, they found $2,901 in cash.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach man sentenced for trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine