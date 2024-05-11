Dayton man arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Darke County

May 10—A Dayton man was arrested early Friday on a drug charge after a high-speed chase and crash in Darke County.

A Darke County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu around 1:30 a.m. for a lanes violation and its license plate cover prevented the plate from being read, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

"Before the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle proceeded to speed up to approximately 90 mph," the release stated.

The deputy activated emergency lights and sirens and the car did not stop.

The pursuit went north on state Route 121, west onto U.S. 36, south onto Crumrine Road, east onto Byrket Road, north onto Weaver Station Road and east onto U.S. 36, the sheriff's office said.

Another deputy deployed tire deflation devices, which the Malibu driver struck. The car got to state Route 121 before the driver lost control and crashed into a ditch.

The driver got out and ran but after a short foot pursuit he was taken into custody.

He was identified as 30-year-old Quentin V. Howard of Dayton by the sheriff's office. He was booked into the Darke County Jail on suspicion of drug possession, with additional charges pending, according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office.

A 32-year-old Dayton man who was a passenger in the car suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to Wayne Healthcare and transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.