Daycare worker accused of child cruelty after video shows her slam child against a wall, court says

A daycare worker has a warrant issued for her arrest after being accused of child cruelty after an incident at a childcare facility in Cobb County.

According to the warrant from Cobb County court, on April 1, at Childtime of Kennesaw on Cobb Parkway, Misty Brealynn Lanier was seen on security cameras at the daycare dropping a girl onto a cot.

The child hit her head and after that, the video, according to court documents, shows Lanier hitting the child on her back and then walking away.

Court documents detail how Lanier then went back to the victim and began shoving her head into the cot while hitting her at the same time.

The video then shows Lanier picking the victim up and slamming her down, which resulted in the child hitting her head and bouncing off of the cot.

The court documents describe how a security video from the daycare shows Lanier slamming the child into a wall in the corner

Lanier is accused, according to court records, of hitting the victim repeatedly and using excessive force several times more, throwing her on the cot and causing the victim to hit her head on the cot and the wall.

Details regarding the condition of the child are unknown at this time.

Channel 2 Action News will continue to investigate this incident and provide more details as they are made available.

