Daycare provider accused of abuse enters insanity plea

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware County daycare provider facing multiple charges in connection with alleged child abuse has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to Delaware County Common Pleas Court records, Rhonda Kay Coomes, of Radnor, entered the plea Friday.

The prosecution in the case now requests Coomes complete an evaluation “by an appropriate provider at the earliest date possible.”

Coomes was indicted in April on 17 charges, including three counts of kidnapping and 14 counts of endangering children. Her plea covers all charges.

Coomes was operating an in-home daycare center in January when she was arrested for allegedly abusing a 10-month-old girl. Coomes was subsequently charged for allegedly abusing eight children under the age of 13 between January 2021 and September 2023.

According to court documents, in September, Coomes allegedly injured the 10-month-old girl by hitting her multiple times in the face with the palm of her hand and six times with a “hard plastic diaper wipe container.” The child suffered a black eye, court records state. Coomes also allegedly threw the child onto her back into a playpen and then hit her, according to court records. Coomes also allegedly abused a 3-year-old child for not eating fast enough, court records state.

There is no timeline listed for when Coomes’ evaluation will be completed.

