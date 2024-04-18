Day 6: FBI accountant testifies that there was no financial link between the Daybells

Here’s the latest on the Chad Daybell criminal trial.

The 55-year-old father is accused of first-degree murder and conspiring to commit murder in the deaths of two of his wife’s children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and his then-wife Tammy Daybell. He’s also charged with two counts of insurance fraud.

Daybell pleaded not guilty to the eight felonies against him.

The potential eight-week trial is expected to mirror the trial of his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. Roughly 60 witnesses were called during her trial, and so far all of the witnesses called in Chad Daybell’s trial were also called in his wife’s trial.

FBI forensic accountant Michael Douglass, the ninth witness called by the prosecution, was back on the witness stand Thursday. It’s the second week of testimony.

9:30 a.m.: No financial link between the Daybells, FBI accountant says

John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, during his cross-examination questioned whether Douglass found any financial link between Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell. Douglass responded that the Daybells never joined bank accounts — even after they were married.

“Chad Daybell has nothing to do with any of the transactions above?” Prior asked, pointing to several financial transactions Douglass highlighted during his testimony.

“No,” Douglass responded, later adding that the Daybells did live together after they were married.

Douglass during his testimony also briefly mentioned an attempted purchase by Vallow Daybell of Malachite wedding rings in August 2019 — two months before Tammy Daybell was killed.

Prior pointed out that the rings could have been for Vallow Daybell’s brother, or her niece, as they were both planning to get married around that time. The Daybells were wearing Malachite rings when they got married in November 2019.

Prior also asked Douglass why he tracked several disposable phones purchased by Daybell. Douglass said during his testimony Wednesday that Daybell purchased at least four disposable phones between October 2018 and September 2019.

“If you’re having an affair with another woman, and you’re married, that’s a pretty ideal way to hide the fact that you’re having an affair by using a phone like that. Wouldn’t you agree?” Prior asked.

“If you say so, sure,” Douglass said, later adding that the phone could be used for that purpose.

Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood asked about any other purpose for a disposable phone.

“Would that be a good way to hide a crime?” Wood asked.

“Yes,” Douglass said.

