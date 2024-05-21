Dawson Springs receives funding to rebuild Head Start

Dawson Springs is to be presented with a check of $250,000 to rebuild the Audubon Area Community Services’ Head Start facility. This funding is provided by The Kentucky Funders Table, an organization that brings together various charitable groups within the state.

The group selected this cause in particular because they believe that Head Start programs will create positive outcomes for the area’s residents, particularly in the realms of economic recovery and family stability.

“This support means the world and this will play a vital role in allowing the cutest, smallest, and youngest members of the Dawson Springs community a chance to learn and grow safely,” stated recipients Jeff Martin and Marissa Matthews of the Audubon Area Community Services. “It will enable us to extend our reach and enhance our support for the Dawson Springs community during this crucial time of recovery.”

The project even garnered the attention of Kentucky’s highest state official.

“What a great example of Team Kentucky at work,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “This creative approach is finding funds for key community projects that might not otherwise have a funding source except for the cooperative work of these charities. Rebuilding the Head Start and providing a safe and stable learning environment for the kids of Dawson Springs is the kind of long-term recovery project that also moves Kentucky forward.”

Contributions were provided by the American Red Cross, the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, as well as the United Way of the Coalfield in partnership with United Way of Kentucky.

“This partnership and the Head Start investment marks a significant step forward for Dawson Springs, and in how we address disaster recovery in Kentucky,” remarked Kevin T. Middleton, President of United Way of Kentucky and Administrator for the Kentucky Funders Table. “By working together, we can leverage our collective strengths to more effectively improve the lives of those affected by disaster.”

The new plans for the building also include a storm shelter to protect staff and children in the event of future weather emergencies.

A check presentation and meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday on the site of the former and future Head Start building.