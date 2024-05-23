Daviess Fiscal Court digest, May 22, 2024

During its meeting Wednesday at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took the following actions:

• Approved treasurer’s Report for April, 2024

• Approved minutes of the May 9, 2024, Daviess County Fiscal Court Meeting

• Approved all claims for all departments

• Approved fund transfers

• Approved 2024/2025 Roadway Resurfacing List

• Approved Sheriff’s Quietus for 2023 Tax Settlements

• Approved memorandum of agreement between the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and the Daviess County Detention Center for Roadside Inmate Work Crews

• Approved memorandum of agreement between the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Department of Corrections and Local County Detention Centers for Substance Abuse and Addiction Treatment

• Approved memorandum of agreement between the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Department of Corrections and Multi Kentucky County & Regional Jails for Program Facilitator Services

• Approved joint funding agreement between the U.S. Geological Survey, OKI Water Science Center, the U.

• Approved Department of the Interior and Daviess County Fiscal Court for Water Resource Investigations

• Approved Kentucky Pride Fund Household Hazardous Waste Management Grant Agreement for Fiscal Year 2024/2025

• Approved Kentucky Pride Fund Composting Grant Agreement for Fiscal Year 2024/2025

• Approved Lease Amendment with Western Kentucky University for WKU-O Facility

• Approved contract with Daviess County Public Schools for the Transportation of Non-Public School Students

• Approved contract with Ricky Moore Trucking, LLC for City of Henderson Transfer Station Operations and Hauling

• Approved rejecting Bid No. 2324-45: One (1) New Class A Fire Engine (Fire Rescue — St. Joseph)

• Approved declaring the following as Surplus Inventory and Transfer as follows: 1997 International 4900 Series Pumper to City of Scottsville, KY

• Approved accepting the resignation of Firefighter Andrew Wilson effective 5/21/2024

• Approved hiring the following as Seasonal Park Attendants effective Upon Successful Completion of Preemployment Screenings: Whitnee L. Rice, Gregory A. Weise, Dalton Reece Gillihan and Ryan M. Ward

• Approved reappointing Greg Floyd (S1T) to the Daviess County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) Board (3-year term.) Effective 7/1/2024 through 6/30/2027