Who is David Taylor? A look at the winner of the 2nd Congressional District GOP primary

He owns a concrete company, works as a prosecutor and is soon likely to represent nearly 800,000 residents of southern Ohio in the U.S. House.

Republicans on March 19 chose David Taylor as their candidate to succeed retiring Rep. Brad Wenstrup in Ohio's 2nd Congressional District

He will face Democrat Samantha Meadows in November and will be the heavy favorite in a district Trump won in 2020 by a 3-to-1 margin.

Here's a look at the man who's likely to become Greater Cincinnati's newest congressman.

What does David Taylor do for a living?

Taylor, 54, owns his own concrete company, Sardinia Ready Mix, and works as an assistant prosecutor in Clermont County. He's owned Sardinia Ready Mix since 1999, according to an Enquirer survey he filled out. He's worked as a prosecutor during two separate stints, from 1996-1999 and 2021 to now. He worked part-time as a prosecutor and made $15,600 in 2022 based on the most recent payroll records obtained by The Enquirer.

How much is he worth?

Taylor has assets valued between $7.3 million and $31.1 million, according to his financial disclosure form filed Thursday. Those totals include retirement plans, stock dividends and property. Taylor's disclosure form was filed two months after the original due date of Jan. 17. The campaign staff needed additional time to ensure the report's accuracy, according to a statement from his campaign manager Nathanael Hirt. The report was filed after The Enquirer asked his campaign about it.

“Dave is a businessman, not a politician, and since this was his first campaign for office it took some additional time to assemble all the required information and double and triple check it was all correct," Hirt said in the statement. "Dave and his team have been working hard to get everything put together accurately and got everything required filed Thursday.”

Where is he from?

He lives in the community of Amelia with his wife, Charity. He has three daughters. He graduated from Amelia High School.

What are his views?

His mailers tout standard Republican views: pro-gun, anti-abortion, for stricter southern border security.

He, like many of the candidates in this Trump-friendly district, described himself in ads as a "Trump conservative." In one ad, Taylor gets behind a bulldozer saying "I know a thing or two about building walls."

When asked by The Enquirer in a survey to describe the events of Jan. 6, 2021 at the Capitol, he wrote about how he felt Trump was being wronged by a "corrupt Biden judicial system" and that Trump wasn't to blame for the violence of that day.

He said in the survey the immigration system needs reform, but change "cannot happen until we finish President Trump's wall, secure the border and deport those who have entered this country illegally."

When asked what, if any groups suffer from discrimination, he responded "the citizens of the 2nd Congressional District."

"We lack proper access to necessary services, such as access to broadband internet, which affects every aspect of daily life," Taylor wrote in the survey.

David Taylor's responses to The Enquirer's candidate survey

Q: How would you describe the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

A: "President Trump is being wrongly charged and tried by the corrupt Biden judicial system. The charges brought against him are political games being played by the political elite who only care about themselves. There is no excuse for the violence incited that day, but Trump should not be the target of this investigation. The liberal media loves to blame President Trump. They need to report the real news and stop shoving liberal garbage down the throats of the American people."

What are the facts: Did Biden direct Trump's prosecution?

Q: If Trump is convicted of a crime, should he hold office? Would you vote for him?

A: "The persecution and prosecution of President Trump is nothing more than a political witch hunt. I supported President Trump in 2016, 2020, and was proud to endorse his candidacy for President in 2024. I will be voting for President Trump on March 19th and again on November 5th."

Q: Do you think any groups suffer from discrimination? If so what groups and what should be done to address it?

A: "The citizens of the 2nd Congressional District have been discriminated against and overlooked for far too long. We lack proper access to necessary services such as access to broadband internet, which effects every aspect of daily life. Without proper access to internet, companies are less likely to develop in the 2nd district, our children can’t access the online resources they need to learn, and our workforce is put at a disadvantage."

Q: What, if any, changes would you make to the immigration system and providing paths to citizenship?

A: "Our immigration current system is broken and needs reform, but that cannot happen until we finish President Trump’s wall, secure the border, and deport those who have entered this country illegally."

Q: What role should government play in people’s health decisions?

A: "I oppose any government takeover of our healthcare system. The community ratings put in place by Obamacare are utter absurdity – Obamacare needs to be repealed. Your healthcare costs shouldn’t be determined by the health habits of your neighbors or your zip code. Furthermore, there is no reason that companies should be banned from selling insurance across state lines – more competition means lower costs for Ohioans."

