David Dishman named executive editor of the Fort Collins Coloradoan

David Dishman, business, growth and development editor at the Austin (Texas) American-Statesman, has been named the Coloradoan’s new executive editor. Dishman replaces Eric Larsen, who left in January to become executive editor of the Indianapolis Star, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Sarah Kyle has served as interim editor since Larsen’s departure.

Dishman, a Colorado native, graduated from the University of Missouri and has worked as a reporter and editor in newsrooms in McAlester, Oklahoma; Oklahoma City; and Austin. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2018, which, he said, helped sharpen his leadership skills and added depth to his coverage and understanding of the corporate world.

His first priorities are getting to know the staff and the community.

“The Coloradoan has done some really great work over the years and led in a lot of ways throughout journalism circles,” he said.

He plans to be out and about meeting people and participating in events such as the First Friday Art Walk and getting involved in civic organizations. “You can’t replace being out and about,” he said. “I like to go out and meet people … I like to be there and shake hands.”

Dishman said he still thinks of Northern Colorado as home “and to have the privilege of serving its community as executive editor of the Coloradoan is something that I don’t take lightly. I will work to ensure all in Northern Colorado can count on the Coloradoan to be a truthful and useful source of information."

While he moved away from Colorado for a while, many of his family and friends remain here, he said. “I'm excited to return and I look forward to rejoining the community, admiring Horsetooth after a fresh snow, floating the Poudre on a hot day and cheering on the Rams.”

Dishman is marrying Jessica Monarch on Saturday and the newlyweds will move to Colorado next week. His first day at the Coloradoan is April 29.

The Coloradoan, part of the USA TODAY network, “is uniquely talented and deeply invested in local journalism,” said Greg Burton, vice president news/executive editor of the Arizona Republic and west region editor of the USA TODAY Network. “Now, with David returning to a place he calls home, The Coloradoan is well positioned to be a force for good in Colorado for a long time."

While in Austin, Dishman transformed the newspaper’s business, growth and development team by encouraging them to investigate how decisions made by their city government and local business leaders affected readers in their everyday lives, said Courtney Sebesta, managing editor of the Austin American-Statesman. “He is a wonderful coach, very passionate about his community and is the perfect choice to lead The Coloradoan.”

Dishman won the Society of Professional Journalists' prestigious Sigma Delta Chi award while in McAlester for his part in the newspaper's investigation of a local superintendent's misuse of school funds and mistreatment of employees. As an editor in Oklahoma City and Austin, he oversaw coverage of Oklahoma's oil and gas industry, public safety, real estate, city hall, technology and more.

A fan of good food, beer and the outdoors, he tracks and ranks his favorite restaurants, beer and breweries while at home or on the road. Barbecue holds a special place in his heart, and while he's been a competition judge in Oklahoma and ate “the best brisket he's ever had” in Austin, he favors Kansas City for its ribs.

A fan of the Denver Nuggets, Dishman also enjoys hiking, skiing, biking, and playing volleyball, basketball and flag football.

