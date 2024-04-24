Dave Sunday will face Eugene DePasquale in race for PA attorney general

Two candidates with York County connections - David Sunday and Eugene DePasquale - will face off in the race for Pennsylvania attorney general, according to Associated Press projections.

Republican York County District Attorney David Sunday won his primary race against Craig Williams, a Republican state House member from Delaware County.

York County DA Dave Sunday speaks with the York Daily Record on Monday July 10, 2023. Sunday is running for state Attorney General.

Democrat Eugene DePasquale, who served as a state representative from York and won two terms as state auditor general, won his primary race in a field of five candidates. DePasquale, who lost to Scott Perry in the 2020 race for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District, now lives in his native Pittsburgh area.

DePasquale issued a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about winning the nomination:

"THANK YOU for trusting me to take on the fight against #MAGA extremism. This campaign is about every Pennsylvanian - to protect democracy, protect abortion rights, and stand up for working folks," it states.

Eugene DePasquale answers questions a press conference following a candidate forum at the Country Club of York sponsored by the Rotary Club of York Wednesday October 7, 2020.

In his campaign, Sunday touted his "collaborative" record as York County district attorney, noting a 30% decrease in crime and reductions in prison populations reductions.

DePasquale's campaign focused on plans to protect reproductive and LGBTQ rights in Pennsylvania, a preventive approach to fighting crime, as well as protecting voting and democracy.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Sunday to face DePasquale in race for Pennsylvania attorney general