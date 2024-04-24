Dave Sunday will face Eugene DePasquale in race for PA attorney general
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Two candidates with York County connections - David Sunday and Eugene DePasquale - will face off in the race for Pennsylvania attorney general, according to Associated Press projections.
Republican York County District Attorney David Sunday won his primary race against Craig Williams, a Republican state House member from Delaware County.
Democrat Eugene DePasquale, who served as a state representative from York and won two terms as state auditor general, won his primary race in a field of five candidates. DePasquale, who lost to Scott Perry in the 2020 race for Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District, now lives in his native Pittsburgh area.
DePasquale issued a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about winning the nomination:
"THANK YOU for trusting me to take on the fight against #MAGA extremism. This campaign is about every Pennsylvanian - to protect democracy, protect abortion rights, and stand up for working folks," it states.
In his campaign, Sunday touted his "collaborative" record as York County district attorney, noting a 30% decrease in crime and reductions in prison populations reductions.
DePasquale's campaign focused on plans to protect reproductive and LGBTQ rights in Pennsylvania, a preventive approach to fighting crime, as well as protecting voting and democracy.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Sunday to face DePasquale in race for Pennsylvania attorney general