Daughter Speaks Out After Parents, 2 Siblings Died in Calif. Crash: 'How Do You Even Come Back from That?'

Three children in the crash were hospitalized after their parents and two siblings died at the scene

Two parents and two of their kids were killed after their vehicle was involved in a fatal accident along Highway 20 in Manteca, Calif.

Three other siblings involved in the crash were hospitalized

Natalie Negrete, the family's eldest daughter, said that her dad went out of his way to help people

Natalie Negrete, a 17-year-old girl whose two parents and two siblings were killed in a car crash on April 14, said that she can’t process what happened — especially now that she has to take care of her remaining three siblings who were hospitalized after surviving the fatal accident.

In a statement posted on Facebook earlier this week, the Manteca Police Department said that a mass casualty incident occurred on Highway 120, "with seven passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision."

Citing investigators, CBS affiliate KOVR reported that the vehicle was traveling along the highway when the driver lost control and hit the center median. The vehicle went airborne and through an undercrossing before catching fire.

“Tragically, four passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene, while the remaining three were transported to local hospitals and subsequently flown out to other medical facilities,” the Manteca police said.

Per ABC affiliate KXTV, the four fatalities were identified by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office as Arriaga Bonifacio Negrete, 44; Liliana Guerrero Mendoza, 40; Jorge Negrete Guerrero, 12; and David Negrete Guerrero, 4 months.

Natalie, who was at their Livermore home at the time of the accident, told KXTV that her parents and five siblings were returning from a quinceañera.



“I can't even process it, I don't even know who to think about,” Natalie said. “[My dad] just wanted nothing but the best for us. He was working so hard to get a house where — he was so close, so close to getting a house. He loved us like crazy, my dad would go out of his way to help people.”

Natalie recalled to the outlet that police officers stopped by her home to deliver the tragic news. “Then they were crying,” she shared, “and they just told me that my dad died and he started telling me that my whole family is either dead or fighting for their lives in the hospital.”

In the same interview, Natalie expressed gratitude to those who helped her family — including the ones who saved her remaining siblings after the crash — before commenting, “How do you even come back from that?”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was established to cover the victims’ funeral expenses. “The loss of Bonifacio, Liliana, Jorge, and David has left us shattered, with unimaginable pain and uncertainty about the future,” organizer Araceli Sanchez wrote in the fundraiser's description. “As family and friends, we are struggling to come to terms with this devastating loss.”

Sanchez added, “Bonifacio and Liliana had cherished dreams for the future, especially after the recent addition of their precious baby David. Their plans to move into a larger home with their growing family were abruptly cut short by this tragedy.”

In an update posted to the fundraiser on April 16, Sanchez said that two of the three injured children hospitalized are slowly recovering.

PEOPLE has reached out to Sanchez, the California Highway Patrol and the Office of the Medical Examiner in San Joaquin County for comment.

