DART gets $3.6M to avoid cuts over next 2 years as it works to reimagine the bus system

A multi-million dollar federal award will spare the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority from having to make significant cuts in the short term — but the bus system's future still hangs in the balance.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Policy Committee last week awarded DART $3.6 million from the Carbon Reduction Program administered by the Federal Highway Administration. The one-time award will keep services afloat for two years, while the DART board continues to search for long-term sustainability options.

Besides potentially cutting the D-Line, a free bus route that runs in a loop through downtown Des Moines, DART officials say they don't expect any cuts to services in Des Moines through June 30, 2026.

“This funding speaks to how many people believe public transit is essential to our region," DART CEO Amanda Wanke said in a statement. “We have difficult conversations ahead as we work to find consensus on how to fund regional transit services, and I remain committed to my goal of elevating how public transit is an investment that drives economic growth and quality of life in our region.”

While the coast is somewhat clear for now, DART is still barreling toward an estimated $6.7 million shortfall by fiscal year 2027 should it not find a viable, long-term solution.

More: Des Moines bus riders could lose their 'lifeline' if DART cuts service to balance budget

What's the background on DART's funding issue?

The funding influx comes as Des Moines has considered how to help fund the system.

DART asked the capital city to consider passing a 2.5% franchise fee, a tax on gas and electric bills to fund public transit, approved by Iowa lawmakers in 2023. Instead, the city recently opted to give $1.5 million to DART in fiscal year 2025 and another $2 million in fiscal year 2026.

DART, primarily funded through property taxes, faces an estimated $4.7 million deficit in fiscal year 2027 if Des Moines doesn't increase its share of funding. Officials project an additional $2 million gap due to DART's expenses outpacing property tax revenue.

This funding is based on a formula that takes into account the population and level of service in 11 participating cities and Polk County. Developed in 2021, the formula is being phased in to lessen the immediate blow to city budgets.

Because Des Moines uses about 74% of the system's services, it eventually is expected to fund the bulk of what participating communities pay — about 49%. But the city already has reached the maximum 95-cent property tax levy for transit, set by lawmakers.

The city of Des Moines contributed $9.8 million — or about 38% of the total amount of property taxes — to DART in fiscal year 2024. It needs to reach $17.5 million in fiscal year 2029 under the new formula.

While increasing the franchise fee is not off the table, city leaders said in February there may not be "appetite" on the Des Moines City Council to approve it.

How will the MPO funding award be used?

The one-time MPO award, to be deposited in DART's capital budget, will mostly sustain the transit service over the next two years, allowing the organization to purchase multiple buses, according to DART Chief External Affairs Officer Erin Hockman.

That award will free up funds that were originally allocated toward buses, to instead use for operating expenses to fill in budget gaps.

What cuts will DART have to make?

DART still will have to cut $500,000 in administrative expenses in fiscal year 2025 to balance its budget, which likely will include eliminating onboard Wi-Fi and reducing customer service hours. The agency already has eliminated three administrative positions, Hockman said.

Hockman said DART is trying to save its trip planner and next bus feature on its app and website, features that were on the chopping block before.

Separately, the agency has batted around proposing an increase in its DART On Demand fare in July, which costs $1.75 per ride.

Additionally, DART may eliminate the D-Line due in part to low ridership. It will collect public input before making any decisions.

What's next?

Commissioners are in discussions to do an "extremely comprehensive" study coined Reimagine DART that will explore its operations, Russ Trimble, West Des Moines mayor and DART commission chair, said during a budget meeting Tuesday.

Hockman said member communities on the board will need to come to a consensus on what level of service DART will provide and how to fund it by December 2025.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: DART gets $3.6 million to cover costs, avoid cuts for next 2 years