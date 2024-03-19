Darfus Realty celebrates 40 years with Century 21 and opens new building

LANCASTER − A lot is going on at Darfus Realty. Not only is the company celebrating 40 years with Century 21, it also opened a new building at 2567 E. Main St.

Mary Pierce (left), Melissa Frank both of Darfus Realty, stand in front of a Century 21 backdrop inside of the Century 21 Darfus Realty office on Mar. 18, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio. Darfus Realty is celebrating their 40th year anniversary with Century 21 this year.

Mary Darfus Pierce is a broker/owner. She co-owns the fourth-generation business with her four siblings. The company currently works with 22 real estate agents.

While the business is celebrating 40 years with Century 21, it actually dates back to the early 1970s when Edna Darfus formed the company. She was Darfus Pierce's grandmother.

"She was one of the first women to own a real estate company in our area," Darfus Pierce said. "She was in real estate for a few years and decided she wanted to open her own business."

Her father, Jim Darfus, bought the company from Edna Darfus in 1981 before joining Century 21 in 1984. Darfus Pierce joined the family business in 2004.

Exterior view of the Century 21 Darfus Realty office on Mar. 18, 2024, in Lancaster, Ohio. Darfus Realty is celebrating their 40th year anniversary with Century 21 this year.

"Both my mom and my dad were running the business at the time," she said. "And they asked me to come in and help manage the company."

Darfus Pierce said while real estate can be tough at times, it is a fun and interesting business. She said it is rewarding watching people fulfill their dreams of home ownership. Darfus Pierce said that is the best part of working in the real estate industry.

The company moved into its new building in August but just recently hosted the grand opening.

"It's nice, big, open and modern," Darfus Pierce said of the new building. "Our agents are loving it."

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Darfus Realty celebrates 40 years with Century 21 with new building