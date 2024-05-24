‘Dangerous’ armored car robber sought by FBI Chicago; $20K offered for information

CHICAGO — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an Indiana man wanted for his alleged role in a recent string of armored car robberies in the south suburbs.

Authorities say nine of the 10 suspects with ties to a group known as the Perry Avenue Boys are in custody following several crimes, including a shootout caught on camera in front of Walmart shoppers in Country Club Hills.

A 20-year-old male, Aveon Wilson, who Daniel Broeckelmann, a special agent with FBI Chicago, deemed a “very dangerous individual,” remains at large.

“They are extremely violent. They are indiscriminate in their nature, motivated by greed. They will do anything they can to obtain the money,” Broeckelmann said.

Unfolding last October, one crime scene involving the group saw several people attempt to rob an armored truck. During their escape, the group is accused of committing more crimes.

“They actually fled the scene in their car, and the armored car driver drove into the vehicle, rendering it disabled. The suspects then continued firing,” Broeckelmann said. “They encountered a young family and attempted to carjack them. But were unsuccessful. And instead carjacked an elderly Vietnam veteran that just pulled into the parking lot.”

Two sets of brothers are among the ten men now facing charges of conspiracy to rob armored trucks and ATMs in the Chicago suburbs.

“They often take the ATM technician or security guard by surprise,” Broeckelmann said. “This group, in particular, is extremely reckless. They operate in teams of two to five, with each one of them being armed with a semi-automatic handgun or a rifle at the time of the robbery.”

Authorities say Wilson has ties to South Chicago, Gary, Indiana and Indianapolis and may be recognized by his thick eyebrows, long dreads and tattoos.

“He’s one of our last major targets associated with the Perry Avenue Boys,” Broeckelmann said. “The Perry Avenue Boys have been around for quite some time. It comes from the 124th Street and Perry Avenue in West Pullman Chicago.”

Anyone with information may contact the FBI tip line. Tipsters may remain anonymous and still collect reward money.

