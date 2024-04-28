Damage at the Norman Westheimer Airport

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Strong and damaging winds caused damage in Norman Saturday night.

When KFOR Meteorologist Jon Slater was tracking storms moving into Norman from the south, he reported winds up to 80 mph.

The Westheimer Airport did have some damage.

KFOR reports there could have been two tornadoes in the area. There have been more than 10 tornadoes in the state during the Saturday severe weather.

