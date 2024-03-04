Dad picking up 4-year-old twins finds them dead in wife’s house, North Carolina cops say

Two children were found dead by their father inside their mother’s home, North Carolina officers said.

The father went to pick up his 4-year-old twin sons from his wife’s home in Murphy at about 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, when he discovered them dead inside, according to a March 3 news release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He called 911, prompting an investigation into his children’s death, deputies said.

Now, the children’s mother has been charged in connection to their death, deputies said.

The last time the twins’ father was believed to have seen them was Feb. 26, according to the sheriff’s office. The couple were separated. Deputies said they will determine when the children died after autopsies are conducted.

An investigation into the children’s death by the sheriff’s office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the district attorney’s office led deputies to charge their mother, Genevieve Ellen Springer, with two counts of first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office said.

She was found hospitalized in North Georgia and was discharged March 2, deputies said. Springer was then arrested in Union County in Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Springer was sent back to North Carolina on March 3, according to the sheriff’s office. She was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center and is being held with no bond, deputies said.

Murphy is in southwest North Carolina, about 90 miles east of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Mom runs over child she accused of bullying, Arizona cops say. ‘I am going to kill you’

Missing kids found with dad 150 miles away from mom’s ‘suspicious death,’ NH cops say

3 siblings with ‘infectious smiles’ among 5 relatives killed in crash, officials say