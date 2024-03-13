Dad killed child months before reporting him missing, officials say. He’s found guilty

A father killed his 4-year-old son and disposed of his body, then reported him missing seven months later, Virginia officials said.

Now, Cory Bigsby has been found guilty of second-degree murder and concealing a death following the disappearance of his son, Codi, WTKR reported.

The boy’s body has not been found.

The March 12 guilty verdict follows a week-long trial that involved the testimony of family members, including Bigsby’s now-7-year-old son, prosecutors said.

The child told the jury that he saw his brother, Codi, lifeless, with a bruised, red face when he was 4 years old, WAVY reported.

In a news conference after the verdict, Hampton Commonwealth Attorney Anton Bell said the child’s testimony helped him “put together a puzzle.”

“He was also able to confirm that that baby had been dead for months, because the last time he saw him, he was dead,” Bell said.

Bigsby didn’t take the stand himself.

“That child was innocent,” Bell said. “And the last image that that child had was his father beating him to death.”

Investigators placed the day of Codi’s death as June 18, 2021, but said Bigsby waited to report his son missing until Jan. 31, 2022, McClatchy News reported.

Three days after Bigsby reported his son missing, investigators charged him with seven counts of child neglect, the Hampton Police Department said in a news release.

He still awaits trial on those charges.

Bigsby was indicted on charges of murder and concealing a dead body in June 2023, nearly two years after investigators believed the killing took place, case records show.

Bell said he would ask for the maximum of a 45-year sentence for Bigsby for the child’s death and disposal of his body. He added he’s certain Bigsby’s attorney will appeal the guilty verdict.

McClatchy News could not immediately locate the contact information for Curtis Brown, Bigsby’s attorney.

“Y’all presented the case as if he was already guilty, so I hope y’all are happy,” Brown told WVEC, the outlet reported.

In an interview with WVEC, Bigsby said he was wrongfully convicted and wasn’t responsible for his son’s death.

“I don’t know what happened,” Bigsby told the outlet. “All I know is, of course, he had to wander away, but did someone take him? I wouldn’t know.”

The case drew widespread attention, and Bell said it touched not only the family, but people across the country.

“I had people texting me from Boston, from out of the area, wishing me good luck, expressing to me, please get justice for Codi,” Bell said.

Police are still looking for Codi’s body, Hampton Police Chief Jimmie Wideman said.

