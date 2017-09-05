DACA recipients speak out against Trump's move to end protections for young immigrants
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Trump administration will dismantle the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which has provided a temporary shield from deportation for nearly 800,000 undocumented young people who were brought to the United States by their parents as young children.
Despite now being at greater risk for deportation, DACA recipients from around the country have taken to social media — and to the streets — to speak out against the controversial move.
I am a 26 year old, junior, pre-med student of Oakwood University and a Dreamer. My home is the USA. #DACA #DefendDACA
— tonini (@Toni_Ni23) September 5, 2017
Im a dreamer and I have my own business since 2010 and I have pay over 20k on taxes, and I have been working since I was 15 #DACA #DREAMers
— Miguel Ruiz (@sodasterico) September 5, 2017
I am a DACA recipient, this is my life on the line. I know nothing else but Texas. I have nothing else anywhere. #DefendDACA
— Luis (@relixs_) September 4, 2017
I am a #DACA recipient. I help provide reliable healtchare for over 1,500 people in my community. pic.twitter.com/pwwROmr9rz
— Vincent van Sam (@SenseOmSamy) September 5, 2017
I am a Dreamer. I am a DACA recipient. I will continue to fight until I no longer can. I will fight for my people. My family. #DefendDACA
— Dinora (@Dinoraorozco15) September 5, 2017
I am a #DACA recipient and have created a life with goals here and not even this will stop me from being who i want to be … #Dreamers
— AyythatGoReality (@AyThatGoReality) September 5, 2017
He is not going to destroy my dreams, we will fight for them under whatever the circumstance is, I am proud to say I am a DACA recipient!
— Jose R (@joserobles321) September 5, 2017
All I want is to be part of this country, I am a #DACA recipient, my heart hurts right now. I love this country as much as I love my roots
— UBCR (@_UBCR) September 5, 2017
“The thought that you would be STRIPPED of your DACA status is not just traumatizing, it’s dehumanizing and exhausting,” undocumented activist and DACA recipient Juan Escalante wrote in a thread of tweets explaining “what it feels like to be a dreamer at this particular point in time.”
Beyond social media, the decision also prompted several protests around the country, including outside the White House, Trump Tower in New York and ICE offices in Phoenix.
#DREAMer activists march to ICE office in Phoenix #DefendDACA pic.twitter.com/JsrfY0Nftx
— LUCHA (@LUCHA_AZ) September 5, 2017
The scene a block from Trump Tower in New York, where protesters are blocking traffic following the DACA decision pic.twitter.com/4359JeQ7En
— Cora Lewis (@cora) September 5, 2017
March in protest of DACA decision starting at White House. They plan to go to Trump Hotel, Justice Department, ICE HQ. pic.twitter.com/HzYdF9Ujtt
— Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) September 5, 2017
️It is our duty to fight for freedom!
️It is our duty to win!
Visit: https://t.co/lXSFL6Abre to take action now!#HeretoStay pic.twitter.com/Eo3tEpucTW
— Nestor E. Ruiz (@_NestorRuiz) September 5, 2017
Read more from Yahoo News:
- Steve Bannon’s right-hand woman remains in the White House
- Jeff Sessions announces end to DACA
- Clinton book says Bernie Sanders inflicted ‘lasting damage’ on her campaign
- NYPD black and blue: The hidden world of ‘smokers,’ where cops settle grudges with their fists
- Photos: Immigrants and advocates rally in support of DACA
5.7k