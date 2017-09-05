DACA recipients speak out against Trump's move to end protections for young immigrants

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Trump administration will dismantle the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which has provided a temporary shield from deportation for nearly 800,000 undocumented young people who were brought to the United States by their parents as young children.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) supporters protest in Phoenix shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement of the program’s suspension, Sept. 5, 2017. (Photo: Matt York/AP) More

Despite now being at greater risk for deportation, DACA recipients from around the country have taken to social media — and to the streets — to speak out against the controversial move.

I am a 26 year old, junior, pre-med student of Oakwood University and a Dreamer. My home is the USA. #DACA #DefendDACA — tonini (@Toni_Ni23) September 5, 2017





Im a dreamer and I have my own business since 2010 and I have pay over 20k on taxes, and I have been working since I was 15 #DACA #DREAMers — Miguel Ruiz (@sodasterico) September 5, 2017





I am a DACA recipient, this is my life on the line. I know nothing else but Texas. I have nothing else anywhere. #DefendDACA — Luis (@relixs_) September 4, 2017





I am a #DACA recipient. I help provide reliable healtchare for over 1,500 people in my community. pic.twitter.com/pwwROmr9rz — Vincent van Sam (@SenseOmSamy) September 5, 2017





I am a Dreamer. I am a DACA recipient. I will continue to fight until I no longer can. I will fight for my people. My family. #DefendDACA — Dinora (@Dinoraorozco15) September 5, 2017





I am a #DACA recipient and have created a life with goals here and not even this will stop me from being who i want to be … #Dreamers — AyythatGoReality (@AyThatGoReality) September 5, 2017





He is not going to destroy my dreams, we will fight for them under whatever the circumstance is, I am proud to say I am a DACA recipient! — Jose R (@joserobles321) September 5, 2017





All I want is to be part of this country, I am a #DACA recipient, my heart hurts right now. I love this country as much as I love my roots — UBCR (@_UBCR) September 5, 2017