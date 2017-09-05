    DACA recipients speak out against Trump's move to end protections for young immigrants

    Caitlin Dickson
    Breaking News Reporter

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Trump administration will dismantle the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which has provided a temporary shield from deportation for nearly 800,000 undocumented young people who were brought to the United States by their parents as young children.

    Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) supporters protest in Phoenix shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement of the program’s suspension, Sept. 5, 2017. (Photo: Matt York/AP)

    Despite now being at greater risk for deportation, DACA recipients from around the country have taken to social media — and to the streets — to speak out against the controversial move.



     



     




     


    “The thought that you would be STRIPPED of your DACA status is not just traumatizing, it’s dehumanizing and exhausting,” undocumented activist and DACA recipient Juan Escalante wrote in a thread of tweets explaining “what it feels like to be a dreamer at this particular point in time.”

    Beyond social media, the decision also prompted several protests around the country, including outside the White House, Trump Tower in New York and ICE offices in Phoenix.






