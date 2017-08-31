    1 / 12

    Immigrants and advocates rally in support of DACA

    Michael Claros, 8, of Silver Spring, Md., attends a rally in favor of immigration reform, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, at the White House in Washington. The eight-year old is a U.S. citizen whose parents would have been eligible for DAPA, or Deferred Action for Parents of Americans, an Obama era policy memo that the Trump administration has since formally revoked. The protesters are hoping to preserve the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. The Trump administration has said it still has not decided the DACA program’s fate. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to rescind an Obama-era policy that protects nearly 600,000 immigrants who entered the country illegally as children, but plans to let them stay until their work permits expire, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

    Trump’s decision could be announced as early as Friday but could also come next week, the official said.

    Trump had pledged on the election campaign trail to scrap all of former President Barack Obama’s executive orders on immigration, including the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or “Dreamers,” program.  (Reuters)

    Here’s a look at some recent protests.

