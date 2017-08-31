Immigrants and advocates rally in support of DACA

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to rescind an Obama-era policy that protects nearly 600,000 immigrants who entered the country illegally as children, but plans to let them stay until their work permits expire, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

Trump’s decision could be announced as early as Friday but could also come next week, the official said.

Trump had pledged on the election campaign trail to scrap all of former President Barack Obama’s executive orders on immigration, including the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or “Dreamers,” program. (Reuters)

Here’s a look at some recent protests.

