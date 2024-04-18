DA identifies victim in ongoing suspicious death investigation centered around Framingham home

Law enforcement officials on Thursday identified the victim in an ongoing suspicious death investigation at a home in Framingham.

Officers responding to an anonymous 911 call from a home on Fenwick Street around 6 p.m. on April 10 found a man dead inside with apparent trauma to his body, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker.

The victim has since been identified as Brooks Hood, 27, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, Ryan and Baker said.

The case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and a ruling on the cause and manner of Hood’s death is pending.

A search warrant was executed at the home after Hood’s death but it wasn’t immediately clear if any evidence was seized.

There have been no arrests announced in connection with Hood’s death.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Ryan’s office are assisting Framingham police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW