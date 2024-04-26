DA charges man who attacked San Jose mayor’s security detail

(KRON) — The man who attacked San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan’s security detail on Tuesday has been charged by the Santa Clara County District Attorney, the DA’s office confirmed to KRON4. On Thursday, the district attorney’s office filed three counts against Wesley Pollard for his attack on the mayor’s security detail, which was caught on video.

Pollard had been charged with one felony count and two misdemeanors. The following charges are listed in documents from the Superior Court of Santa Clara County.

Resisting or deterring an officer by means of threat or violence (felony)

Battery (misdemeanor)

Disturbing the peace (misdemeanor)

This story will be updated.

