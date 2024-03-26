Cuyahoga Valley National Park urges local residents to view eclipse from home

The National Park Service is joining the growing chorus of government entities encouraging northern Ohio residents to stay home on the day of the eclipse.

Summit County was among the first to encourage residents to not stray far from home on the day of the eclipse.

Officials fear a crush of out-of-town visitors could clog roads and strain services as northern Ohio experiences its first total eclipse since 1806.

One of the top destinations will likely be the Cuyahoga Valley National Park that stretches from Akron to Cleveland.

Although the park encompasses roughly 30,000 acres, officials say there is fairly limited parking within the park.

And for this reason, park officials are asking local residents to stay home.

"On the day of the eclipse, we expect the park to be extremely busy with out-of-state visitors," the park service said. "For many local residents the 'best seat in the house' may be nearest to home. We encourage people to view the eclipse from open spaces closer to home if possible."

Pamela Barnes, public information officer and community engagement supervisor for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, said they are already receiving calls and emails from folks interested in viewing the eclipse from inside of the park.

A map showing the total solar eclipse's path through Ohio.

What visitors to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park should know

Barnes suggests potential visitors review the park's website ahead of time to become familiar with the available parking sites.

"Areas that are normally open to the public will be open until they are full," she said. "Most staff will be helping in some capacity, and yes, we are likely bringing in staff from other parks not in the path of totality and many volunteers will be helping out as well."

The park service says they expect heavy traffic and potentially long waits on roads in and around the park so they suggest visitors carpool as they expect parking lots will fill up early.

Other suggestions include:

Try to have plenty of gas or charge for your vehicle if you plan to drive.

Bring plenty of food, water, and any required medications. Consider these same needs if traveling with pets.

Cell service may be limited. Charge your phone and write down key phone numbers just in case.

In the park, in case of emergency dial 911 or 440-546-5945. Responses could be delayed due to traffic.

Get to know the area before you visit and bring a paper map.

Let others know where you will be.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cuyahoga Valley National Park expects big crowds for solar eclipse