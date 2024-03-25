Some fear the crush of visitors to Ohio for the total eclipse could crash cell networks

There are concerns that the anticipated crush of visitors for the total eclipse on April 8 could overwhelm cell towers like this one in Medina.

There seems to be some disagreement over whether cellphones will work in northern Ohio during the total eclipse.

Everyone is in agreement that the dark shadow cast by the eclipse in northern Ohio will not have any impact on cellphones.

It is the anticipated crush of visitors that some officials fear might overwhelm cell towers and leave some users with the dreaded "no service" or "SOS" words on their screens.

This is creating concern among safety officials in the region who are fearful that some folks might not be able call 911 for help during the eclipse.

And for those whose calls do get through, they might not have help right away as police and fire and ambulance crews might have to navigate clogged roads just to get there.

Summit County Emergency Management Director Thomas Smoot is telling residents to prepare as if their cellphones will not work at times on April 8.

Smoot is particularly concerned that visitors expecting to use their cellphones to navigate unfamiliar territory in the region might get lost.

He is suggesting visitors and residents alike download maps that can be stored on their phones or even print out maps ahead of time so they do not have to rely on real-time navigation.

Will cellphones work during the eclipse?

Verizon spokesman Jeff Kew said folks should not worry too much about their cellphones on the day of the eclipse.

The eclipse and the anticipated crowds have been on the radar of cell providers for months, Kew said, so this is something they have been preparing to face.

Verizon engineers have been meeting regularly, he said, in preparation for the celestial event.

And he adds it's not like there haven't been big crowds here before.

The region regularly hosts large crowds and events from the Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend in Canton to professional golf tournaments in Akron to the Browns and the Guardians both playing at the same in Cleveland.

"Everyone should not be concerned about their cellphones," Kew said.

Verizon is treating the eclipse like the Super Bowl.

"We expect the network to hold up just fine," Kew said.

Experts say there is reason for concern among cellphone users

Ben Levitan

Cellphone technology expert Ben Levitan, who is an expert witness in court cases, said he was among those who helped design the original cell tower network decades ago.

Cell towers are expensive to put up and maintain, he said, so there's little incentive for providers to put in more than what's needed in a particular community.

The network in most cities including Akron and Canton are designed to handle 98 percent of the so-called peak of calls and usage, Levitan said. That comes during the evening rush hour.

"Right now they only have enough cell towers to handle a normal business day," he said.

So if the population doubles in the eclipse, he said, it certainly could overwhelm the network.

"The basics are that every cell tower can only handle a limited number of calls," he said. "After that, everybody gets 'Sorry all circuits are busy' (message)."

The system is designed to place a priority on 911 calls but he adds even those might not get through if too many customers are attempting to use their phones at the same time.

"Once everyone is connected to a cell tower, you are screwed," he said. "It is a first-come, first-served thing."

Another issue that could arise is folks simply not hanging up or disconnecting their phones once they get a call or signal.

Levitan said this happened in New York City after the Sept. 11 attack.

And not all cellphone capacity is equal in Ohio.

Places like Cleveland are designed to handle more cell phone calls than say a smaller town like Medina County's Lodi.

What can I do to ensure my cellphone works during the eclipse?

Standing atop a cell tower is not exactly practical.

But you can try to steer away from large gatherings in tight spaces as everyone's phone will attempt to connect to the nearest tower.

Levitan said there is something cell providers can do help.

It is not practical to build new towers, he said, but portable ones can be brought in to temporarily boost the network.

Kew said these portable towers are deployed by Verizon for special events like the Super Bowl and could be brought in to Northeast Ohio should the engineers deem it necessary.

But Levitan said cell providers will likely be selective where they place them so every community should not expect the extra network help.

One thing you can do to help ensure your cellphone will work, he said, is switch over to Wi-Fi mode if possible and publicly available.

Levitan said another option that might not be practical for everyone would be to pick up a satellite phone that does not rely on the cellular network.

Tech expert Dan Costa, editor in chief of techonomy at Worth Media, said cell providers monitor their networks in real time for load balance and the anticipated surge in demand the day of the total eclipse should come as no surprise.

"I would worry more about rubber-necking on highways than bottle networks with cell networks," Costa said. "This solar eclipse has been on the calendar since the beginning of time − there has been lots of time to get the cell network ready."

