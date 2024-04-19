Curtis Hill's abortion record makes him the best choice for Indiana governor

In today’s chaotic world, the abundance of crises that we hear about daily overwhelms us with the intensity of a firehose. It is obvious that the states who have courageous governors and attorney generals are faring much better at weathering the storms.

Curtis Hill was courageous as the Indiana attorney general and will definitely meet today’s challenges with confidence and fortitude as Indiana’s next governor.

Among Curtis Hill's many strengths are his proven pro-life record, having prosecuted unscrupulous abortionists and closing loopholes. He has proactively fought for a culture of life even under pushback and pressure of opposition. He isn't afraid to speak up or stand up for what is right. Indiana needs Curtis Hill’s valor and gallant leadership.

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, Republican candidate for Indiana Governor, spoke to a small crowd of voters, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at MaxLiving Indy, a chiropractic facility on the Northside of Indianapolis.

Former Attorney General Hill values a culture of life. When 2,411 aborted Indiana fetuses were discovered in the garage of an Illinois abortionist, Curtis brought them home to Indiana for burial to honor the dignity and sacredness of life.

Curtis Hill is the only candidate standing up against weak Republicans for life. When the abortion ban passed in Indiana, there were strict exceptions in place to prevent circumvention of the law.

However, the Indiana Department of Health has not been publishing terminated pregnancy reports for abortions performed. These reports ensure that not only the letter, but the spirit of the law are followed. An abortion ban is only effective if there is enforcement.

Curtis Hill does not rest on his accomplishments, but focuses on what he can do in the present to preserve and protect life. If a child’s life is in danger, Curtis Hill will work to end any openings in the law that allow this murder to occur.

Early voting for the Indiana primary election is underway. Your decision in the governor’s race will be one of the most important decisions you make this year. Hill is the most conservative candidate and has the strength to stand up for our values, not bending the knee to the woke agenda or RINO politicians. He will put the citizens of Indiana first.

Sue Lile lives in Carmel.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Curtis Hill's abortion record makes him best Indiana governor choice