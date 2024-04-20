Current and former Arkansas politicians, colleagues respond to the death of David Pryor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Messages of condolences quickly started coming in on Saturday after the announcement that long-time Arkansas political figure David Pryor had passed away.

David Pryor, former Arkansas governor, U.S. congressman and senator, and former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives, death was announced on Saturday morning. He was 89 years old.

After spending more than half a century in public service, the impact of his loss was felt by many current and former political leaders.

FILE – Former President Bill Clinton, left, is greeted by David Pryor, former senator and past dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, Dec. 13, 2006, in Little Rock, Ark., after Clinton spoke to the first graduating class of the school. Former Arkansas governor and U.S. Sen. David Pryor, a Democrat who was one of the state’s most beloved political figures and remained active in public service in the state long after he left office, has died. He was 89. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Former President Bill Clinton reflected on his lengthy career, nobility to serve and was “one of America’s greatest advocates” on many topics.

Hillary and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend David Pryor, one of Arkansas’ greatest servant leaders and one of the finest people I have ever known. As state representative, U.S. representative, governor, and senator, he fought for progressive policies that helped us put the divided past behind us and move into a brighter future together. He was always one of America’s greatest advocates for the elderly, waging long battles to lower the cost of prescription drugs and to improve nursing homes and in-home care to help more people live in dignity. David made politics personal—from his famed retail campaigning to his ability to calmly and confidently explain tough votes to his constituents. He was honest, compassionate, and full of common sense. He really loved the people he represented, and they loved him back. I first met him and Barbara in 1966 when David was running for Congress, and over the next 58 years he would be my mentor, confidant, supporter, and above all, friend. Having him and Dale Bumpers in the senate when I was president was an extraordinary gift. I never felt far from home, and always trusted the unvarnished advice he gave, especially when the going got tough. I’ll also always be grateful that he served as the inaugural dean of the Clinton School of Public Service, where his very presence embodied the nobility and joy of public service. I will miss David very much, but we can all take comfort in knowing his legacy will live on in the work of the Pryor Center, in the citizen service of his family, and in all those living better lives because of his service. Hillary and I send our love and prayers to Barbara; David, Scott, and Mark; his grandchildren; and all the other people who also loved him. Former President Bill Clinton

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders recalled on how honored she was to have Pryor in attendance to her inaugural address and how his legacy will live on.

Bryan and I are mourning the death of a dedicated Congressman, Governor, and Senator, David Pryor. His career defied easy definition: a man with deep roots in Ouachita County who reached the heights of influence in Washington; a Solid South Democrat who stood strong against the Faubus machine; the architect of an Arkansas political dynasty who was just as comfortable in a Camden lumber yard as the Cambridge quad. David Pryor’s charisma and moderate politics made him a force at the ballot box for decades. While the Senator and I came up in different political parties, I, like all Arkansans deeply appreciated his diligent stewardship of Arkansas and our interests during his time in public life. And we can all thank him for his role in burying the divisive racial politics that infected Arkansas government before his tenure. I was honored that David joined me for my inaugural address and sat on the State House floor for my first address to the legislature. I remember meeting his son, Mark, when he served as Attorney General and I was elected Attorney General of Arkansas Girls State. He was kind and welcoming to me, and I know he learned that from his parents. David’s legacy lives on in Arkansas and U.S. government – and also through his wonderful family. On behalf of all Arkansans, Bryan and I share our deepest condolences with David’s wife Barbara, their son, former U.S. Senator Mark Pryor, and the entire Pryor family. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson touched on Pryor’s dedication to Arkansas.

David Pryor was the quintessential public servant. He gave up other opportunities to serve Arkansas throughout his life and the public debate was elevated because of his service. Our prayers are with Barbara and the Pryor family. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) similarly shared he had dedicated his life to serving the Natural State and America.

David Pryor was a true gentleman and a statesman who dedicated more than a half century of his life to the service of our state and nation. His example served and will continue to serve as inspiration for our fellow Arkansans. I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and loved ones for whom I pray his memory will always be a cherished blessing. Sen. Tom Cotton

U.S. Representative Steve Womack (R-AR) shared that “his legacy will no doubt live on for generations.”

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of David Pryor. A lifelong public servant, he served in the U.S. House and Senate, in the state legislature, and served as Governor of Arkansas. He dedicated himself to bettering the lives of Arkansans in each critical position he held. Mr. Pryor was the epitome of a statesman for the Natural State, and his legacy will no doubt live on for generations. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rep. Steve Womack

FILE – Former U.S. Sens. David Pryor, foreground, and Dale Bumpers, both D-Ark., laugh at a joke during a meeting at the Governor’s Mansion, Sept. 18, 2013, in Little Rock, Ark. Former Arkansas governor and U.S. Sen. David Pryor, a Democrat who was one of the state’s most beloved political figures and remained active in public service in the state long after he left office, has died. He was 89. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Former Arkansas governor and U.S. Sen. David Pryor walks into the Arkansas House chamber at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 with state Sen. Clarke Tucker for the swearing in of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as governor. Pryor died on Saturday, April 20, 2024 of natural causes at the age of 89. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

FILE – David Pryor, dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, poses, Jan. 24, 2006, at the school in Little Rock, Ark. Former Arkansas governor and U.S. Sen. David Pryor, a Democrat who was one of the state’s most beloved political figures and remained active in public service in the state long after he left office, has died. He was 89. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., accompanied by Sen. Bob Graham, D-Fla., left, and Sen. David Pryor, D-Ark., meets reporters on Capitol Hill Friday Oct. 27, 1995 to discuss the budget and nursing homes. On Thursday, Senate Republican leaders, bowing to pressure from Republican moderates, agreed to restore most federal nursing home standards for Medicaid patients to the pending budget reconciliation bills. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Skip Rutherford, former Dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, noted that it was a pleasure working for Pryor and his wife, Barbara Pryor, has been a “profile in courage.”

David Pryor was Arkansas at its best. It was a pleasure working for him. It was a privilege working with him. Throughout his health challenges, Barbara Pryor has been a profile in courage. We loved DP and we love BP. Skip Rutherford

U.S. Representative French Hill (R-AR) noted that the former congressman’s contribution to Arkansas “are immeasurable” and is grateful for his long friendship.

It is with great sadness that I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of former U.S. Senator David Pryor, who passed away this morning at the age of 89. Senator Pryor’s contributions to the state of Arkansas are immeasurable and his legacy will be long remembered across the state. Senator Pryor was a dedicated public servant whose commitment to the people of Arkansas was always his focus. During his time as U.S. Representative, Governor, and Senator for Arkansas, he worked tirelessly to improve the lives of all Arkansans. I am grateful for my decades long friendship with the Pryor family and for Senator Pryor’s six decades of public service. Martha and I are keeping his family and friends in our prayers during this time. Rep. French Hill

U.S. Representative Rick Crawford (R-AR) reflected that it was clear Pryor was “dedicated to Arkansans” having served as a congressman, senator and governor.

I am deeply saddened to hear that former U.S. Senator David Pryor passed away this morning. Having served as a Congressman, Senator, and Governor, it is clear he was dedicated to Arkansans and worked to improve their lives. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time, and I hope they can be at peace knowing that he lived a long and fulfilling life. Rep. Rick Crawford

As many of the above quotes mentioned, Pryor’s dedication to Arkansas and its institutions showed during his career.

The Arkansas House of Representatives posted to social media that the members were “saddened” to hear of the passing of a former member and reflected on his early start to public service by sharing his original composite photo and stationary from 1961.

David Pryor original 1961 Arkansas House composite

David Pryor original 1961 Arkansas House stationary

After leaving politics, Pryor became the director of the Institute of Politics at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2000. In 2004, he was the inaugural dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.

During Pryor’s time as dean, school representatives said he was integral in launching the nation’s first Master of Public Service degree program.

Current Dean Victoria DeFrancesco Soto shared Pryor was “the epitome of a public leader” and will be missed dearly.

The Clinton School’s founding Dean, Senator David Pryor, was the epitome of a public service leader. His commitment to bridging divides and bringing people together to solve problems continue to be core to the Clinton School of Public Service. We will miss him dearly and will continue to uplift his legacy of service, education, and leadership. Dean Victoria DeFrancesco Soto

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin took to social media to share his well-wishes to Pryor’s family, friends, colleagues and “all those he touched in his long history serving the people of Arkansas” as well as his mentioned history in higher education.

I am saddened by the death of former Governor, Senator and Congressman David Pryor. The state has lost one of its most respected public servants. A native of Camden, he was first elected to the Arkansas House in 1960. Following his political career, he served as director of Harvard Institute of Politics, dean of the Clinton School of Public Service and member of the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees. I pray for his family, friends, colleagues and all those he touched in his long history serving the people of Arkansas. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin

Pryor is the only person in Arkansas history to have served in the State Legislature (1960-1966), the United States House of Representatives (1966-1973), as governor of Arkansas (1975-1979), and in the U.S. Senate (1979-1997).

The Associated Press contributed photos to this story.

