Curious how elections work? This Knox County seminar is for you

If you want to learn more about Knox County elections, you're in luck. Curious voters, potential poll workers and even future candidates can attend a seminar hosted by the Knox County Election Commission.

It'll take place from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 20 at the election commission's downtown west office, 1645 Downtown West Blvd.

The event is free, but attendees must register by April 17. Only 40 people can attend and preference will be given to frequent voters.

"The purpose of this seminar is to cut through some of the noise out there and provide factual information that leads to more informed voters in Knox County," Chris Davis, Knox County elections administrator, said in a release. "We are seeking community minded people that will help share the message of voting and the ins and outs of elections to their friends and contacts in the community."

The seminar will cover topics including, but not limited to:

Types of elections

How accurate voter registration rolls are maintained

The important role that poll workers play in conducting elections

Election preparation and security.

To register, visit the election commission's website, knoxcounty.org/election.

