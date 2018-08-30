Cuomo, Dodging Corruption Accusations, Attacks Cynthia Nixon: ‘You’re A Corporation’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dodged corruption accusations at the first and only televised debate before the state’s Democratic primary next month as Cynthia Nixon, his progressive challenger, struggled to highlight their policy differences at Wednesday’s fiery faceoff.

Months of sparring from afar erupted on stage at Hofstra University on Long Island almost immediately, as Nixon skewered the two-term governor over his ties to industry, the crumbling New York City subway and his failure to enact the kinds of progressive policies he now claims to support.

Cuomo hit back with Trumpian fervor, repeatedly attacking Nixon’s credibility.

“My opponent lives in the world of fiction,” he said. “I live in the world of fact.”

When Nixon tried to cut in to respond, a visibly irritated Cuomo shot back: “Can you stop interrupting?”

“Can you stop lying?” Nixon said.

“As soon as you do,” the governor said.

It was a remarkable admission, but one quickly subsumed into the heated clash. Nixon pounced, over and over again, depicting Cuomo, a political princeling and career politician, as a consummate Albany insider. She had the most to gain from the debate. Polls show Cuomo with a 60 percent to 29 percent lead ahead of the Sept. 13 primary. But, a day after progressive Andrew Gillum’s stunning victory in Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, Nixon’s supporters are hoping for a poll-defying upset.

That requires New York Democrats to buy into Nixon’s vision of leftist reforms and vote against Cuomo, who is billing himself as the only candidate who can serve as a bulwark against the Trump administration’s policies.

It also means Nixon’s depiction of Cuomo as the epitome of political double-dealing has to stick.

Yet Cuomo skirted questions about his decision to shut down the anti-corruption Moreland Commission n 2014 after just one year ― a panel Nixon vowed in May to restore. Pressed about the conviction earlier this year of Joseph Percoco, one of Cuomo’s top aides, on three charges related to a bribery conspiracy, the governor called it a “painful situation” and “personally difficult situation for his family.” At one point, he recalled his late father, three-term New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, telling him how “smart people” can do “stupid things.”

Nixon accused Cuomo, an infamous micromanager, of either failing to identify illegal activities by his top aide “right under his nose” or of being complicit.

“You have either incompetence or corruption,” she said. “Which is it?”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo takes notes during his debate with Democratic rival Cynthia Nixon at Hofstra University on Wednesday. (Pool via Getty Images) More

Cuomo swiftly went on the offense, attacking Nixon for filing taxes as a corporation rather than as an individual, a common practice for entertainers. He criticized Nixon for releasing four years of tax returns on a recent Friday afternoon, when reporters typically are taking off for the weekend and people pay less attention to the news, calling her second only to President Donald Trump in her lack of transparency. He said the only “corporate Democrat” ― a common pejorative used by candidates like Nixon, who was endorsed by the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America ― was her.

“You are a corporation,” Cuomo said. “Are you a corporation?”

Nixon balked: “I am a person.”

“And you’re a corporation,” Cuomo said smiling.

Meanwhile, Cuomo’s other corruption scandals went unmentioned.