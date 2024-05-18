Cumberlands ranked most affordable college in Kentucky

May 18—WILLIAMSBURG — It's no secret that the price of attending college has risen dramatically over the last decade. With the weight of student loan debt looming over many college students (and hopeful college-students-to-be), finding a college that's affordable is like a breath of fresh air.

College Consensus recently published a ranking that lists the most affordable schools in the U.S., and University of the Cumberlands made the cut — not only as a school affordable enough to be included in the first place, but as the most affordable college in Kentucky, public or private.

Among online colleges specifically, Cumberlands ranked No. 1 in Kentucky for affordability, No. 11 nationally. The organization published Cumberlands' annual on-campus tuition rate for undergraduate students, which is $9,875 a year; however, undergraduate students who enroll fully online spend only $6,600 per year on tuition (based on a 15-credit-hour course load each semester).

In addition to its affordability ranking, the university has made other ranking lists by College Consensus as well, such as its list of best online MBA programs in Kentucky, best online master's in information technology programs, and best online master's in mental health counseling.

Cumberlands launched online programming in 2010 and continues to offer students one of the most affordable rates in higher education. On-campus students became the focus of affordable tuition in 2019, when Cumberlands slashed tuition costs by more than half. Later, the university included free textbooks and removed all fees as part of its One Price Promise initiative for its entire student body. This created a greater pathway toward accessibility for students in all walks of life. The changes have benefited thousands of students, with approximately one-fourth of Cumberlands' on-campus undergraduate students now able to graduate from college debt-free. Learn more at www.ucumberlands.edu/admission-aid.

To better serve students seeking a variety of career-focused online programs, the university has added multiple programs over the past few years, including degree programs in supply chain management, healthcare administration, entrepreneurship, business analytics, social work, artificial intelligence, and more. View available programs at www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.