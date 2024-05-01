Cumberland man arrested in 2021 gunpoint robbery of South End business

May 1—CUMBERLAND — A city man has been charged in connection with the December 2021 gunpoint robbery of a liquor store in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.

William Paul Adridge was identified through an extensive investigation by the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit, which obtained an arrest warrant issued Monday by district court.

Aldridge, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday at an undisclosed location on numerous charges that included armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a handgun in commission of a felony violent crime, reckless endangerment, theft from $1,000 to $1,500 and related offenses.

Following arrest, Aldridge was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center by a district court commissioner.

Police said the charges stemmed from a robbery that occurred Dec. 9, 2021, when a suspect entered the Beverage Depot, brandished a handgun to an employee and demanded money.