Cuesta College settles lawsuit accusing harassment, retaliation. Here’s how much it cost

The lawsuit against Cuesta College alleging the school retaliated against an employee for whistleblowing has been settled for more than $60,000.

According to the lawsuit filed in November, Andrew Kranes claimed his supervisors and coworkers harassed him and his family to the point he became depressed, his wife suffered panic attacks and his children developed night terrors, social anxiety and a “phobia of public restrooms.”

The alleged harassment came after Kranes reported supervisors and coworkers to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, for supposedly misusing the college’s vehicles and auto repair shop for personal reasons.

Kranes had worked at Cuesta as a general maintenance worker since October 2016, the lawsuit said. According to Shannon Hill, spokesperson for Cuesta, Kranes was still employed at the college as of April 6.

Court documents show the case was settled April 11 — the day after Kranes’ final day of employment at Cuesta, according to Hill.

According to a news release from Kranes’ lawyer, Marilyn Rossa, Kranes is “pleased with the outcome” and looks forward to moving on and pursuing new opportunities with his family.

Rossa told The Tribune the settlement was “in excess of a year’s salary” while Hill told The Tribune the amount was $66,000.

According to Transparent California, a database that gathers public employee salaries, Kranes’ salary was about $60,000 excluding benefits in 2022, the most recent year available. With benefits it was around $77,600.

Hill said Cuesta has no further comment on the matter.