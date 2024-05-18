Cuesta College celebrates 1,170 graduates in Class of 2024. See photos from the ceremony
Kaytlyn Leslie
More than 1,170 graduating students were honored during Cuesta College’s commencement ceremony Friday afternoon.
The ceremony, held at the community college’s San Luis Obispo campus, recognized the achievements of 1,172 students, who all together earned a total of 1,543 degrees, including 690 associate degrees in arts, 201 associate degrees in science, 391 associate in arts degrees for transfer and 261 associate in science degrees for transfer, according to a news release.
“What a journey it’s been for Cuesta College’s incredible Class of 2024,” Superintendent Jill Stearns said in the release ahead of the event. “As our graduates walk across that stage, I look forward to personally cheering them on and offering well-deserved congratulations. Here’s to their bright futures and the amazing adventures awaiting them beyond graduation.”
This year’s graduating class included 640 students from local high schools and 438 who benefited from the college’s Cuesta Promise scholarship, which provides two fee-free years at the community college for SLO County high school grads.
Graduates ranged in age from 16 to 74, with 400 having GPAs of 3.5 or higher, according to the release. Seventeen graduates had perfect 4.0 GPAs.
