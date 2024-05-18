Cuesta College celebrates 1,170 graduates in Class of 2024. See photos from the ceremony

More than 1,170 graduating students were honored during Cuesta College’s commencement ceremony Friday afternoon.

The ceremony, held at the community college’s San Luis Obispo campus, recognized the achievements of 1,172 students, who all together earned a total of 1,543 degrees, including 690 associate degrees in arts, 201 associate degrees in science, 391 associate in arts degrees for transfer and 261 associate in science degrees for transfer, according to a news release.

“What a journey it’s been for Cuesta College’s incredible Class of 2024,” Superintendent Jill Stearns said in the release ahead of the event. “As our graduates walk across that stage, I look forward to personally cheering them on and offering well-deserved congratulations. Here’s to their bright futures and the amazing adventures awaiting them beyond graduation.”

Cuesta College held its 59th commencement ceremony at the San Luis Obispo campus on Friday, May 17, 2024. Cuesta College philosophy professor Chris Gilbert, left, leads the way at the start of the commencement ceremony.

This year’s graduating class included 640 students from local high schools and 438 who benefited from the college’s Cuesta Promise scholarship, which provides two fee-free years at the community college for SLO County high school grads.

Graduates ranged in age from 16 to 74, with 400 having GPAs of 3.5 or higher, according to the release. Seventeen graduates had perfect 4.0 GPAs.

Cuesta College held its 59th commencement ceremony at the San Luis Obispo campus on Friday, May 17, 2024. Genesis Castillo sticks her tongue out next the Cuesta College superintendent Jill Stearns.

Cuesta College held its 59th commencement ceremony at the San Luis Obispo campus on Friday, May 17, 2024. Abigail Lacey, a history graduate, is going to attend the New England College in New Hampshire.

Cuesta College held its 59th commencement ceremony at the San Luis Obispo campus on Friday, May 17, 2024. Grant Boggs, a psychology graduate, poses for a photo next to Cuesta College superintendent Jill Stearns.

Cuesta College held its 59th commencement ceremony at the San Luis Obispo campus on Friday, May 17, 2024. Jennalynn Batalla, a liberal arts, social and behavioral sciences graduate, poses for a photos with Cuesta College superintendent Jill Stearns.

Cuesta College held its 59th commencement ceremony at the San Luis Obispo campus on Friday, May 17, 2024. Heather Martone Bogle, an administration of justice graduate, poses for a photo with philosophy professor Chris Gilbert.

Cuesta College held its 59th commencement ceremony at the San Luis Obispo campus on May 17, 2024. The family and friends of early childhood education graduate, Dajhalyn Sanchez-Gallo, scream from the audience when she steps on the stage. Pictured from left, Gabriela Gallo, Rosa Gallo, Noemi Perez, Jesus Sanchez and John Cruz.

Cuesta College held its 59th commencement ceremony at the San Luis Obispo campus on Friday, May 17, 2024. There was a packed crowd with many people recording the ceremony.